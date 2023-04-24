Softball trains for game against Zionsville April 26

Sophomore Mia Flemming catches a pitch while preparing to play Noblesville on April 12. Sophomore Gracyn Erickson said, “I think our team is really coming together. At this point in the season I feel like our record is not an accurate reflection of the team we are becoming. Every game we make improvements offensively and defensively and we have amazing innings where we string it all together.”

The softball team is training to play Zionsville at the Cherry Tree Softball Complex on April 26 at 5:30 p.m.

To be the most prepared she can for games, sophomore Gracyn Erickson said she tries her best to maintain her health through diet and exercise. “With a small amount of players and up to five games a week, I try to make sure I am taking care of my body to prevent injuries. On top of that I still try to get some reps in outside of practice to help build my confidence and strengthen my mental game at the plate.”

Erickson is a Pitcher on the team, which has 13 players this year.

The team is also preparing for the Sectional on May 22.

Head Coach Ginger Britton said, “The sectional this year has some really competitive teams. There are no clear favorites but there is some great pitching and hitting in all programs so a victory will have to be well earned in each round.”