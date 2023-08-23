Lacrosse coach dies in car accident on Aug. 22

Lacrosse coach Jack Meachum died in a car accident on Aug. 22. According to a CHS messenger email from Principal Tim Phares, Meachum had worked with the Carmel men’s lacrosse team for six years. This included coaching a State championship-winning team last school year.

Phares’s email noted Meachum’s contributions to CHS and the school’s plan to offer counseling for students.

Head of counseling Rachel Cole said that counseling services were originally offered in the Media Center and Fieldhouse but will transition to the counseling center.

Cole said, “Any student that is needing some space or support can certainly come to the counseling office.”

This story will be updated if necessary.