Rising Stars members freshman Monroe Melton and senior Bailey Oehler perform in an improv game during a meeting. The club frequently plays similar games to warm up, and Rising Stars leaders said that by upping the meetings to two per month, the club can help members get to know one another better and contribute to a sense of community. “Knowing that theater, though it is an art elective, it’s also a really great community and a fun thing to do,” Malerbi said.
Rising Stars leaders share new ambitions for the club
Varsity players go against Zionsville on Sept. 6. The team beat Zionsville 3-0.
Volleyball team prepares to play McCutcheon on Oct. 3
October 2023 News Briefs
October 2023 News Briefs
Carmel Clay Schools to inform voters on operating referendum for election in November
FCCLA members to focus on unique community service, explore family consumer science topics within meetings
DECA to limit group sizes to two, papers compete at districts

Speech and Debate team prepares for first meet on Oct. 14

Siri Surapaneni
October 3, 2023
The+big+questions+tournament+for+beginners+took+place+on+Sept.+30.+Those+who+placed+in+the+top+were+given+certificates+after+the+tournament.+
The big questions tournament for beginners took place on Sept. 30. Those who placed in the top were given certificates after the tournament.

Speech and Debate started off the new school year with hosting their own meet for new members on Sept. 30. The first official debate meet is scheduled for Oct.14 at Ben Davis High School. All Speech and Debate members are welcome and encouraged to participate. Participating members will meet at this school around 8 a.m.

Pragathi Arunkumar, co-president of speech and debate and senior, speaks on how their mock big questions tournament went.

“The big questions tournament was this past weekend and it went great. We had a lot of competitors and (senior members) were able to give all of them really detailed feedback,” she said. I am excited to see them compete at our first actual meet.”

Debate Sponsor Joseph McMillian shares more information about what students can compete in.

“There is a lot of flexibility in what categories (members) can choose which is one of the things I really like. They have the option to choose from different events at the beginning,” he said. “A lot of students will pick (an event) and stick with it but other students choose to experience different ones.”

