Carmel Clay Schools to plan for graduation, end-of-year celebrations, awards

The Carmel Clay School District is preparing for graduation, which will take place on May 23 at 7 p.m. According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, the school will host an early graduation at 10 a.m. for students who cannot attend the formal graduation.

“We call (it) our century graduation,” he said. “It’s also for sports teams (who might) have a state tournament thing going on. Even though it won’t be a big crowd—it will be a little quieter—it’s kind of a sweet thing in the morning.”

Beresford said the formal ceremony will take around two hours.

“There’s 1,350 (seniors) and to get that done in two hours is (pretty impressive),” Beresford said. “I’m (positioned) kind of halfway, and I give people fist bumps and kind of slow and speed people up as we go.”

Senior Krishay Arora said he is glad the ceremony will only take two hours.

Arora said, “I’m hoping to make it to the 21 Savage concert because it’s on the same day, so it’s good to hear that it’s not going to take that much time especially for the number of students we have.”

Beresford said the district celebrated teachers nominated for Teacher of the Year with yard signs and surprise visits. He said the Teacher of the Year banquet will be held on May 1.

“It’s really meaningful because they’re nominated by their teammates and colleagues,” he said. “It could be students, it could be parents, (and) it could be community members can really be anybody. So, we’re always celebrating stuff around here because there’s a lot of good things going on. These are that kind of that end-of-year culmination kind of thing.”