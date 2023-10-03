Katie Maurer Varsity players go against Zionsville on Sept. 6. The team beat Zionsville 3-0.

The Volleyball team prepares to play McCutcheon on Oct. 3 at McCutcheon.

On Sept. 28 Carmel lost to Plainfield 3-1.

Amanda Ail, varsity player and junior, said, “(I feel) pretty hopeful (about the game against McCutcheon). They just graduated Chloe Chioine, who is now playing D1 at Purdue and was the MVP on the Junior Olympic Team, and she was a huge difference maker there, so I think we have a pretty good chance of beating them for the first time.” McCutcheon has a record of 18-7 this season.

The team is also training to play for the Sectional on Oct. 7.

Assistant Coach Kayla Back said via email, “The team is working very well this year. We are working towards being the best we can be in October. Everyone has the same goals, to peak at the end of the season.” The varsity team has a record of 9-15 this season. By Katie Maurer

