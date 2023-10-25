CHTV to improve future shows this semester

Zaynab Khan, CHTV entertainment anchor and junior, works on content for CHTV’s upcoming shows. Khan says she is looking forward to the shows and opportunities to create videos.

CHTV launched the new school year by setting goals about improvements to their productions. In addition, CHTV hopes to increase the quality of their shows as well as create holiday-themed morning announcements, such as Halloween-themed shows.

According to Zaynab Khan, CHTV entertainment anchor and junior, “overall, we are making the show better, through our script and parts of the show as well as production of our videos.”

The CHV staff is also trying to focus on other aspects of coverage such as their social media feed.

“I definitely feel we’re focusing on other aspects as well, like our (social media),” said Khan.

According to Cole Dangler, CHTV news anchor and junior, the staff is facing some obstacles in producing content as well

“For obstacles, I think it will mostly just be pacing ourselves,” Dangler said.”

CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic said the holiday shows are what the CHTV Staff look forward to the most.

“Getting through all of the fun holiday shows is something we look forward to too, the students like to do fun stuff like fall break and right before winter break. I think just finally starting shows and being able to express stuff is what they’re interested in,” Ostojic said.

