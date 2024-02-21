CHTV to start looking for members next year

CHTV adviser Brandy Ostojic, talks to the CTHV class. Ostojic said CHTV is looking forward to award season and planning for next year.

CHTV members said they are preparing for next school year by recruiting. In addition, CHTV members have their own goals as a whole that they are working towards.

Cole Dangler, CHTV news reporter and junior, said the staff is looking forward.

“We are working towards getting everything squared away this year so we can think about next year,” he said. “We want to make it an easy transition for next year’s crew.”

Similarly, Zaynab Khan, CHTV entertainment anchor and junior, said CHTV is looking to fill higher-level roles.

“We are currently looking at management roles and everything,” said Khan. “Last year it was more hectic, but this year, we are dividing and conquering for interviews.”

Aside from next year’s planning, CHTV is also preparing for awards season.

CHTV advisor Brandy Ostojic said they will be going on a trip to be recognized for their work this school year.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the months and months of hard work,”

said Ostojic, “We have a trip to NYC in late February for the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System conference and awards”

Ostojic also said they are also looking forward to broadcasting so many events in the coming months.

“In addition, we’re broadcasting brain games, spring sports, graduation and so much more,” Ostojic said.