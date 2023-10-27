Club Spotlight: Food For All

Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

4
Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

Raining on Prom Night? Here are places to take prom photos in case of inclement weather this Saturday

5
While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action

While climate change awareness has risen, groups work to help find ways to take action

More in CLUBS
Quiz Bowl members begin another of their Monday afternoon practices, during which they read through “packets” and answer questions testing a wide variety of knowledge across disciplines. Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, said, “We are excited to see the club grow this year, as we have many new members who are eager to play and improve.”
Quiz Bowl wins tournament, practices for upcoming competitions
Mock Trial sponsor Robert Browning talks to Mock Trial members in club room F102 about creating teams. The meeting on Oct. 17 covered practice case contents and cooperation.
Mock Trial Tryouts Finish Early, Members Create Teams for Competition
More in NEWS
Zaynab Khan, CHTV entertainment anchor and junior, works on content for CHTVs upcoming shows. Khan says she is looking forward to the shows and opportunities to create videos.
CHTV to improve future shows this semester
Science department to discuss whether to use online or physical textbooks
More in Recent Updates
Aayush Singh, Junior plays cricket in a parking lot on Oct 22. 2023. Singh said he believes Cricket is becoming a more popular sport every day.
In light of the Cricket World Cup, students and parents discuss cricket’s role in South Asian culture
Students in AP Environmental Science students learn about population growth, look forward to final project

Club Spotlight: Food For All

Ryan Zhang
October 27, 2023

Grace Larkey, Food for All co-leader and senior 

Why was this club created?

We want to create an engaging club, and hopefully, we can have a really large membership within our club. We’d like to do more events and be more engaged within our community and also have just a lot of collaboration in general. We want to promote the different opportunities that exist within resolving food insecurity in the greater Indianapolis area.

Could you describe the problem of food insecurity? 

Food insecurity is essentially when people are in rural communities, and they just don’t have access to healthy food. It affects a lot of people and can affect a lot of different types of people, even if you don’t live in those areas, because healthy food can be expensive as well. 

What is your plan to solve this issue?

We’re trying to partner with a lot of organizations who are already (involved in solving) food insecurity and just kind of helping to further their efforts. Also, of course, (we’re) spreading education and educating other people on these issues so they’re more aware. 

How can people help?

The easiest donation that we are looking for is definitely canned foods because we can just collect all those canned foods that people give to us and donate them to the food pantry, so that’s the primary donation. As (far as) financial donations go, that’s something we’re considering, but we’d have to consider and look at where we’re going to donate.

Who does your club plan to work with?

We were just looking to ask food pantries and banks in Indianapolis, and they do have a drop-off center at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. And there’s also a lot of different food pantries like churches where we could drop (off) food or have people volunteer there as well. 

Who’s welcome to join the club?

Anyone and everyone. We definitely need more club members and honestly, this is a really great volunteering opportunity. Food for All is a really fun club and I think everyone should join it. 

 

Hrithik Arcot, Food for All co-leader and senior, leads a club meeting. Arcot and Grace Larkey, Food for All co-leader and senior, discussed food insecurity in Indianapolis during the meeting. (Ryan Zhang)

 

Craig Harper, Food for All sponsor

Why did you decide to sponsor this club?

(The club leaders) are in my biomedical innovations class and are fantastic students. One thing I believe in fundamentally is to try to improve the larger community around us, and their club goal fits in with that and my value system, and I appreciate their attempts to improve the world around them.

What is the main goal of this club?

I think that’s still evolving a little bit. I know that they’re trying to reduce food insecurity and they’re planning some food drives. I don’t think they’ve figured out who they’re going to partner with yet and some of the devil is still in the details, so to speak, as the phrase goes. Hopefully, over the course of the year, we’ll be able to make a meaningful impact. 

0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *