Club Spotlight: Food For All

Grace Larkey, Food for All co-leader and senior

Why was this club created?

We want to create an engaging club, and hopefully, we can have a really large membership within our club. We’d like to do more events and be more engaged within our community and also have just a lot of collaboration in general. We want to promote the different opportunities that exist within resolving food insecurity in the greater Indianapolis area.

Could you describe the problem of food insecurity?

Food insecurity is essentially when people are in rural communities, and they just don’t have access to healthy food. It affects a lot of people and can affect a lot of different types of people, even if you don’t live in those areas, because healthy food can be expensive as well.

What is your plan to solve this issue?

We’re trying to partner with a lot of organizations who are already (involved in solving) food insecurity and just kind of helping to further their efforts. Also, of course, (we’re) spreading education and educating other people on these issues so they’re more aware.

How can people help?

The easiest donation that we are looking for is definitely canned foods because we can just collect all those canned foods that people give to us and donate them to the food pantry, so that’s the primary donation. As (far as) financial donations go, that’s something we’re considering, but we’d have to consider and look at where we’re going to donate.

Who does your club plan to work with?

We were just looking to ask food pantries and banks in Indianapolis, and they do have a drop-off center at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. And there’s also a lot of different food pantries like churches where we could drop (off) food or have people volunteer there as well.

Who’s welcome to join the club?

Anyone and everyone. We definitely need more club members and honestly, this is a really great volunteering opportunity. Food for All is a really fun club and I think everyone should join it.

Craig Harper, Food for All sponsor

Why did you decide to sponsor this club?

(The club leaders) are in my biomedical innovations class and are fantastic students. One thing I believe in fundamentally is to try to improve the larger community around us, and their club goal fits in with that and my value system, and I appreciate their attempts to improve the world around them.

What is the main goal of this club?

I think that’s still evolving a little bit. I know that they’re trying to reduce food insecurity and they’re planning some food drives. I don’t think they’ve figured out who they’re going to partner with yet and some of the devil is still in the details, so to speak, as the phrase goes. Hopefully, over the course of the year, we’ll be able to make a meaningful impact.