German Club to create event for German exchange students

German Club members and German students will participate in American game night held for foreign German students that are being hosted by CHS on Nov. 6. German-American Peer Partnership (GAP) exchange students will get an opportunity to experience American culture during their time here.

German Club sponsor Laura King said, “In order to create a more formal chance for more students to meet the German teens, German Club is doing an American game night. We’re gonna have card games and board games. Typically at German Club, we have a lot of German snacks and drinks, but this time we are going to do typical American junk food that often isn’t found in Germany.”

GAP exchange students will be staying in the U.S. from Oct. 30 to Nov. 19. Americans at CHS hope this event will enable people from both countries to get a taste of life from the other side of the globe.

Kyra Escobar, German Club president and senior explains how this event will be a chance to experience what German students have been learning, “It’s so cool to meet people who are actually from Germany, we spend years learning about German culture and the German language. It just feels more real when you get to meet people who actually come from that culture. It’s different when you can see it with your own eyes. We’re also going to do board games, card games, just to be friendly with them, get them used to how things are in America.” By Aida Karim.





