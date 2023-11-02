Your source for CHS news

New AP exam policy lowers cost for up to three tests

Ayaan Nadeem
November 2, 2023
Helena Wang

With AP exam payments being due on Nov. 3, the state released a new plan for funding AP exams. 

According to the Indiana Department of Education, “The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) continues to support Indiana students through AP and Cambridge International exam funding. The state’s biennial budget provides funding to cover the exam fees for AP and Cambridge International exams taken by Indiana students in grades 9-12 who are enrolled in an accredited public or non-public school. A maximum of three exams per student, per year may be funded.” This information can be found in the funding memo the IDOE sent out. 

Junior Ashley Paul, said that this new program will affect her in a positive manner. 

I am taking 6 APs this year. I chose this because I really love learning and I knew that I would be willing to dedicate as much time as needed to be successful in them,” Paul said. “AP classes can teach really useful concepts and give a student a head start on college level coursework. This policy only subsidizes certain courses such as math and English, and only up to three, so that a student only has to pay $20 each. It definitely helped me since it took $80 off my exams.” 

However, junior Grace Zheng, who is taking 5 AP classes and 8 AP exams, said she has a different opinion on this new policy.

“Honestly it’s (the policy) a little annoying. Currently, my total is about $480, which is honestly really pricey for a couple of tests. The subsidization is helpful, but I don’t see why there’s a limit. I don’t mean to sound ungrateful, but I think that it would be better for everyone if fewer people were discouraged from taking the tests because of the cost.” Zheng said. 

Valerie Piehl, CHS Assistant Principal and AP Coordinator, said this plan can affect students in a multitude of ways and some students will see a change on their bill for their AP exams. 

“The vast majority of CHS students choose to take the corresponding AP exam when they are enrolled in the course. For some students, this helps them, as there are now more exams eligible for the fee subsidy, so they will pay less overall,” Piehl said. “For some students, it will not change what they would have paid, based on which exams they are taking. For some students, it does mean they will pay more than in the past if they are taking more than 3 exams that are eligible for the fee subsidy.”  

Paul said that she encourages people to take at least one AP class, and this plan helps with that. 

“I would encourage every student to take at least one AP course while in high school. We are so lucky to have access to almost every AP course, and they can be super useful in the long term,” Piehl said. “Students throughout the state deserve to have access to these programs which can really jumpstart a person’s future, and this program helps provide more access (to AP classes).” 

Piehl said having to pay more because of this policy might save students money in the long term.

“Even the full $105 exam fee is less than college credits for the same course would be at a college or university,” Piehl said. On average, one in-state credit hour costs around $418, and out of state is around $1,277. This number fluctuates depending on whether or not the school is public or private.

Zheng said that this plan can affect people negatively, and ultimately discourage AP test takers.

“For a lot of people this is a really big financial burden, especially if they don’t qualify for aid from the school. A lot of other states are able to completely subsidize every test, so just in comparison Indiana could have improvement in this area.”  

2

