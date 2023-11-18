Carmel men’s wrestling prepares for upcoming meets

Your source for CHS news

Ryan Sharp
November 18, 2023
Senior+Arty+Bryant+%28left%29+squares+up+against+sophomore+Lucas+Brock+%28right%29+during+a+practice+on+Nov.+16+before+the+first+meets+of+the+season.+Head+Coach+Ed+Pendoski+said+duals+help+players+hone+in+on+their+skills.+%0A
Ryan Sharp
Senior Arty Bryant (left) squares up against sophomore Lucas Brock (right) during a practice on Nov. 16 before the first meets of the season. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said duals help players hone in on their skills.

The men’s wrestling team prepares for upcoming meets against Penn on Nov. 18 and Mount Vernon on Nov. 28.

Tamir HaLevi, varsity wrestler and senior, said he has been training for the meets, which will be the first in the season. 

“I’m starting to get my weight down and (have been) just training everyday in the weight room,” HaLevi said.

Wrestling Head Coach Ed Pendoski said the team has begun to practice and exercise for their upcoming meets.

“The first two weeks of the wrestling season are about fundamentals. We’re starting to build cardio and anaerobic conditioning,” Pendoski said.

Pendoski also said while the team is young and lacks experience, the team members have learned fast and continue to improve.

“This group is young and in the practice room we’re having fun and they’re doing a good job with growing and learning,” Pendoski said.

HaLevi said the team’s two goals for the upcoming meets are to have fun and try to win. 

“We’re just going to wrestle hard,” HaLevi said. By Ryan Sharp

