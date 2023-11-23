Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

Review: Is The Stormlight Archive worth it? [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

Young voters excited to vote, select new Carmel mayor

4
School board member Greg Brown questions the proposal introduced by Assistant Superintendent Thomas Oestereich. Brown said offering slightly higher salaries than the surrounding school districts is not enough to fill the lack of substitute teachers.

CCS school board adds changes to 2024-2025 Program of Studies, plans policy to minimize shortage of substitute teachers

5
With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

With the death of a college student over a Panera Bread Charged Lemonade, companies should rethink advertising caffeine content

More in NEWS
CHTV to release a Thanksgiving show
CHS Bollywood Dance Club meets on Nov. 6.
Club Spotlight: Bollywood Dance Club
More in Recent Updates
Junior Rocky Li practices tennis on Nov. 11. Li said he would really enjoy going D2 or D3 to play tennis. (Submitted Photo: Rocky Li)
Athlete Spotlight: Rocky Li leads Mens tennis to State Final victory
Green Action Club members pick up trash on Nov. 7 at a local park. Their next meeting is Nov. 21
Green Action Club continues Trick or Trash, plans more holiday events
More in Top Story
A henna artist works at Carmel Giving Hopes annual Diwali event on Nov. 19. Henna cost three dollars and all proceeds went to orphanages in India.
Diwali Photo Gallery
Mickey Turns 95
Mickey Turns 95

Shop Small, Shop Carmel to support small businesses and reconnect with community on Nov. 25

Salima Sher
November 23, 2023
Ros+Demaree%2C+director+of+Indiana+Artisan%2C+arranges+products+in+Indiana+Artisan%2C+a+business+participating+in+Shop+Small%2C+Shop+Carmel.+Demaree+said%2C+%28Shop+Small%2C+Shop+Carmel%29+is+a+good+day+for+us+to+introduce+ourselves+to+new+people%2C+to+reconnect+with+people+who+have+been+here+before.
Mahitha Konjeti
Ros Demaree, director of Indiana Artisan, arranges products in Indiana Artisan, a business participating in Shop Small, Shop Carmel. Demaree said, “(Shop Small, Shop Carmel) is a good day for us to introduce ourselves to new people, to reconnect with people who have been here before.”

Shop Small, Shop Carmel, sponsored by Allied Solutions, will take place on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Over 20 of Carmel’s small businesses will be participating, many of which are located in downtown Carmel. Coordinators of the event encourage shoppers to visit participating small businesses, browse and buy items. While supplies last, participating businesses will have swag bags, courtesy of All Things Carmel. All Things Carmel will also function as the welcome center with cookies, drinks and store merchandise. 

One of the participating businesses is Indiana Artisan. The store carries the work of around 145 artists and food and beverage makers from across Indiana who have earned the designation of Indiana Artisan. During the event, they will be giving samples of Indiana-grown popcorn made by one of their newer artisans. 

Director of Indiana Artisan Ros Demaree said, “(Shop Small, Shop Carmel) is a good day for us to introduce ourselves to new people, to reconnect with people who have been here before,” Demaree said. “We feel very close to Shop Small Saturday because everyone we sell for is a small business. We’re like a mall of small businesses and we’re not the only ones.”

Sophomore Winni Owens, an employee at Honey, another small business in Carmel said via email, “I think small businesses are important because they offer products most large companies don’t offer,” Owens said. “They also usually have higher quality products since quality is everything when you aren’t a huge company.” 

Megan Xia

Senior Alexis Bunting is an employee of The Olive Mill. Bunting said the store places a large focus on creating items that are difficult to find as a large consumer base.

“We do specialized gift baskets, we really listen to our customers,” Bunting said. “I think at its core, people recognize quality items so we try to give the best quality items with the most [appeal].”

Bunting said she tries to buy from small businesses as much as possible, especially when it comes to gifts. 

“I know the holiday season is really big so I try to go local, look for shops that have unique items and things like that. I think a community like Carmel that’s growing so much. It’s important to keep our roots and kind of what keeps us as a city and our uniqueness,” Bunting said. “I know the Olive Mill is really trying to support Carmel in a lot of different ways. We do a lot of nonprofit organizations. So by supporting small businesses, you’re just supporting the culture that our city has and I really love that.”

Bunting also said small businesses foster a sense of community among themselves.

 “The Olive Mill supports [Juniper on Main] and they support us back, which is kind of a really unique little duo, and I just really love going there because we know them and it’s just really special to see two businesses kind of collaborating and making the best out of it,” she said.

Owens said employees get first-hand experience of the hard work these businesses put in.

 “After working at a small business, I am much more likely to purchase from small businesses,” Owens said. “After seeing what goes into every sale, it means a lot more to a small business than a larger one.”

As for how the community of Carmel can support small businesses, Demaree said, “(The community of Carmel) can support any local maker by thinking of us for a gift.”

 

1

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *