FCCLA to host holiday party on Dec. 7, finalize State Conference project selection

FCCLA officers Laynie Wade (far left), Keelyn McDonough (left), Victoria Pavlakos (right) and Livy Haas (far right) connect with each other during a board game during SSRT on Nov. 17. “Even during our normal meetings, I think it’s important to have some sort of game or activity. I always try my best to interact with the club, especially new members, and not just be business all of the time,” McDonough said.

On Dec. 7, the members of the Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) will hold their final meeting of the semester. According to FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton, the goal of the meeting is to let the members of the FCCLA celebrate their achievements and community.

“We’re going to get together and plan some fun things. Probably, we’re going to do a cooking competition or something like that,” Dalton said. “We don’t know officially yet what we are doing this year, but last year we did a cupcake competition where members had to decorate a cupcake to look like a picture and the best cupcake won a prize.”

For Keelyn McDonough, FCCLA Vice President of Public Relations, creating more connections between members is one of the biggest reasons behind holding frequent meetings.

“Even during our normal meetings, I think it’s important to have some sort of game or activity. I always try my best to interact with the club, especially new members, and not just be business all of the time,” McDonough said.

In addition, Dalton is currently deciding which Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) event projects FCCLA members will compete in. The members of the FCCLA will present their STAR event projects at the State Conference in the following spring.

“They’ve ranked their top three events, so right now I’m going through and figuring out who is actually completing what. We can only have so many entries in an event so I have some students who might not get their first choice,” Dalton said. “Once I give them their STAR events, they can begin working on them immediately so that way we are not working at the last second.”