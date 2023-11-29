Mock Trial members continue to meet in separate teams to practice the case

Mock Trial Sponsor Robert Browning holds the plaque of past Carmel victories at county in club room F102. “It’s great how we’ve been able to continue to win so many awards, these people are always so talented,” Browning said.

The members of Mock Trial are to meet on Nov. 30 after school to practice in individual teams on the Toomey Vs Alameda case.

Robert Browning, Mock Trial sponsor and business teacher, said teams have been meeting in and out of school to practice for upcoming competitions next semester.

“So what we’ve been doing for the past month is working together with each team to get the case ready to go. Sometimes we have meetings where we strategize on how to tackle the different angles of the case, or sometimes look at some issues to be aware of,” he said. “The rest of the semester is planning and just much more practicing. Sometimes it will be going over questions sent on the Google doc, or just Facetime to ask a few questions and practice a bit.”

Ava Beckman, Mock Trial vice-president and senior, said the teams are working to review the evidence presented in the case.

“So we have been learning about the ins and outs of the case, learning the facts and the rules of the trial, and also what character each person is going to become,” Lee said. “For the next little bit we’ll be focusing on more of the case and working with the other team members to create our arguments and lines of reasoning and this is exciting since we will be able to work closer together before the competition.”

Now that the case has been studied for over a month, Browning said the team will be partaking in Mock Trial competitions starting in January.

“After winter break, on the 17th , 24th, 31st will be the seeding in the county tournament, and then they get seeded to go to county championships. And we were the champions for county last year, but they haven’t given us our plaque yet, but I’m looking forward to another good season,” he said.





