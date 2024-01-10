Students, coach discuss misconceptions due to appearance, attitude on performance

  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
  • THE BEGINNING OF SECOND SEMESTER IS JAN. 9
  • THE WALK OF CHAMPIONS WILL OCCUR ON JAN. 19 DURING SSRT
  • IN CASES OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES WILL BE SENT OUT BY CCS VIA EMAIL, SMS OR PHONE CALLS
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
Ancestry.com’s 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
Students, teacher examine glorification of historical figures
Spelling It Out
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Striking Out
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Faith, Trust & Pixie Dust
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.s
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.’s
Sequels are beneficial to both viewers, studios
Sequels are beneficial to both viewers, studios
Releasing new television series offer more material to enjoy
Releasing new television series offer more material to enjoy
Staff Editorial: CHS should be commended for ensuring diverse class options for students
Staff Editorial: CHS should be commended for ensuring diverse class options for students
The Palladium adds a new Palladiscope experience, The Towering Nutcracker, which is displayed from Nov. 15, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024. This experience was showcased as a magical backdrop to the Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Carter Green.
Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers
Q&A with Race Director Todd Oliver about Donut 5K on Dec. 23
Q&A with Race Director Todd Oliver about Donut 5K on Dec. 23
Students, German teacher praise Carmel’s new German sister city, talk about cultural exchange
Students, German teacher praise Carmel’s new German sister city, talk about cultural exchange
Greta Griffin (left), HSTNG secretary and junior, Cocoa Kubo (middle), HSTNG president and junior, and Arya Patel (right), HSTNG treasurer and junior, look over their presentation for the club meeting on Dec. 14. Kubo said, I decided to start the club because I’m really interested in things like true crime as well as just advocating for my community.
Club Spotlight: Help Save the Next Girl
Arabic to be added to course offerings next year, students, department head, weigh in on decision
Arabic to be added to course offerings next year, students, department head, weigh in on decision
Junior Chris Gabriel practices for his Hoosier FC boy’s team before an Indy indoor Off The Wall soccer game. “Practice can be really rough, but the effort I see in my team regardless of winning or losing is incredibly motivating,” said Gabriel.
Students, coach discuss misconceptions due to appearance, attitude on performance
Sophomore Arjun Yadav (left) and Spanish teacher Margaret Edwards (right) have a conversation about their plans over winter break in Spanish on Dec. 12. Yadav said, “Students could take more foreign language classes, utilize language learning apps, go to some of the clubs that CHS offers, or even watch shows from other countries that are linguistically different than here.”
Learning multiple languages help students explore different cultures
Senior Sandra Yang distributes flyers during the Computer Science Honors Society meeting on Nov. 27th, 2023. The flyers promote our upcoming Hour of Code event, which we will hold during computer science education week, said Yang.
As Computer Science Education Week nears, computer science education continues to adapt and expand
Sophomore Georgia Estrada browses through Pinterest to find vegetarian thanksgiving recipes. “However (my family) does make sure that there are protein-based options there, but it does also feel kind of restricted since whatever we make is normally in a limited amount, so generally when other people have Thanksgiving leftovers I generally don’t because mine is made in smaller portions said Estrada.
Due to dietary restrictions, students, become more cautious during holiday meals
Senior Zoey Hornback, House of Representatives Cabinet Member organizes donation items to send to sick children at the Riley Children’s Hospital. Giving back to your community allows you to become a better person, said Hornback.
As the giving season approaches, young people give back in rising numbers
Ice skating is superior due to its inclusive, serene nature
Hockey is a sport like no other, thrilling, action-packed, astonishing
Daniela Ramirez wrestles her opponent at Ben Davis Invitational. Ramirez said wrestling brings out the best in her.
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Lebanon Invitational on Dec. 9
Bellotti squares up against her opponent during a match. Bellotti said invitationals are busy days, but said the satisfaction that comes out of winning is unbeatable. 
Women’s wrestling team to compete at Ben Davis on Dec. 2
Members of the wrestling team work on cardio during practice on Nov. 29. Head Coach Ed Pendoski said cardiovascular endurance is one of the most important aspects of wrestling,
Men’s wrestling prepares for meet against Westfield
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
Q&A with students over Spotify Wrapped
Q&A with students over Spotify Wrapped
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Sophomore Anoushka Jena poses in her dobok for Taekwondo. Doboks are worn traditionally in Korean martial arts.
Q&A with sophomore Anoushka Jena, Taekwondo, discipline, learning transferable skills
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Students try to name each other’s favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, “A Light in the Dark”
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Video Review: Carmel Christkindlmarkt offers solid sweet treats [MUSE]
Review: Greys Anatomy is a true legacy [MUSE]
Review: “Grey’s Anatomy” is a true legacy [MUSE]
Review: Tate McRae’s sophomore album “THINK LATER” shows modest improvement, doesn’t display musical identity [MUSE]
Review: Tate McRae’s sophomore album “THINK LATER” shows modest improvement, doesn’t display musical identity [MUSE]
Review: “The Other Zoey” really should have been a Christmas movie [MUSE]
Review: “The Other Zoey” really should have been a Christmas movie [MUSE]
Review: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie accurately captures the essence of the real show because of the fans [MUSE]
Review: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie accurately captures the essence of the real show because of the fans [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Mini Crossword: January 10
Mini Crossword: January 10
Word Search: January 9
Word Search: January 9
Wordle: January 8
Wordle: January 8
Mini Crossword: January 3
Mini Crossword: January 3
Wordle: December 30
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

2
Superintendent Michael Beresford looks at the projected schedule for the construction of the Greyhound Activity Center on Dec. 13. Beresford said the center will provide an open space for athletics, performing arts and social activities.

Carmel Clay Schools to continue progress on Greyhound Activity Center construction

3
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

4
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics

Ancestry.com's 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics

5
The Palladium adds a new Palladiscope experience, The Towering Nutcracker, which is displayed from Nov. 15, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024. This experience was showcased as a magical backdrop to the Christkindlmarkt and the Ice at Carter Green.

Palladiscope Show: Towering Nutcrackers

More in FEATURE
Sophomore Arjun Yadav (left) and Spanish teacher Margaret Edwards (right) have a conversation about their plans over winter break in Spanish on Dec. 12. Yadav said, “Students could take more foreign language classes, utilize language learning apps, go to some of the clubs that CHS offers, or even watch shows from other countries that are linguistically different than here.”
Learning multiple languages help students explore different cultures
Senior Sandra Yang distributes flyers during the Computer Science Honors Society meeting on Nov. 27th, 2023. The flyers promote our upcoming Hour of Code event, which we will hold during computer science education week, said Yang.
As Computer Science Education Week nears, computer science education continues to adapt and expand
More in Feature-Sports
Ginger Britton, head coach of the CHS softball team, talks strategy with players during a game. Britton said female-to-female communication with coaches encourages players to talk about their struggles.
Members, head coach, of women’s softball team acknowledge benefits of female coaches, challenges for women in coaching
The Cross Country team competes at a meet. The team plans on continuing their streak of winning State this year. PHOTO / KYLE CRAWFORD
New Coach, Same Goal: men’s cross-country team attempts three-peat
More in feature-top
Junior Madi Fleischer poses for photos, showing her continuous glucose monitor. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve just gotten used to it. It’s not anything different anymore, because it is just part of my day-to-day life. I don’t really think of it as anything different,” she said. (Submitted Photo: Madi Fleicher)
Students, nurse discuss struggle with diabetes
Junior Ariyanna O’Neal drawing for her Human Body System notes. “I love how Carmel is able to offer classes that can get you a headstart on your career path,” ONeal said.
Students, teacher share experiences across state education systems

Students, coach discuss misconceptions due to appearance, attitude on performance

Lily Hao
January 10, 2024
Junior+Chris+Gabriel+practices+for+his+Hoosier+FC+boy%E2%80%99s+team+before+an+Indy+indoor+Off+The+Wall+soccer+game.+%E2%80%9CPractice+can+be+really+rough%2C+but+the+effort+I+see+in+my+team+regardless+of+winning+or+losing+is+incredibly+motivating%2C%E2%80%9D+said+Gabriel.+
Lily Hao
Junior Chris Gabriel practices for his Hoosier FC boy’s team before an Indy indoor Off The Wall soccer game. “Practice can be really rough, but the effort I see in my team regardless of winning or losing is incredibly motivating,” said Gabriel.

Chris Gabriel, a member of the varsity men’s soccer team as well as the Hoosier FC 07 boy’s team and junior, said he feels as though he is at a disadvantage because of his physical appearance.

“Although people don’t expect our team to lose as a whole, a lot of people don’t expect me to be good at the sport I do,” Gabriel said. “I am a relatively short person-5 feet, 5 inches-and I would probably say the good height for soccer would be 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches. That’s already a disadvantage which makes it harder for me to make teams since people’s first impressions are that I won’t be an amazing player who can be fast and physical.”

In a similar view, senior Alia Karim, who is interested in the legal field, said they see the same disadvantages due to their physical appearance when being judged for mock trials.

“Not even just in sports, but in mock trials, one of the biggest challenges on what you are judged on is physical appearance,” Karim said. “I appear very feminine and that appears first and is the first thing that comes to people’s mind. Like even the pitch in my voice which isn’t considered on the rubric or anything, I can still be judged for, which creates bias and misconceptions.”

Karim said these issues with perceptions due to appearance affects their self esteem.

“As a female in this industry, it is very very male-dominant, and being an attorney in a mock trial trying to argue on the floor, I get that already embarrassed kind of unconfident feeling,” Karim said. “Being a woman and doing so is an entirely different experience as compared to being a man because, one, the percentage of female lawyers is so tiny in comparison to other corporate jobs and the ability to move up in the roster and hierarchies is a lot harder, so much is determined on age and connections and the tie with generational wealth.”

Junior Chris Gabriel shoots for a goal during his last game of the season. (Lily Hao)

While physical appearance can pose a disadvantage, Kenneth Browner, men’s track coach, said he looks for a strong positive mentality in his team to combat insecurities. 

“I look for a positive attitude, people that want to be there and students that want to work hard,” Browner said. “We try to develop a family type of environment and build each other’s confidence when we can tell some aren’t sure in themselves. We’ll also do some activities just to bond a little more, namely through the process of working out and being together daily that they depend on each other and develop that sense of brotherhood.”

Jack Cao, member of the Indy Junior Fuel hockey team and freshman, said, like Browner, the ability to have a good attitude is valuable.

“I started hockey in third grade and sometimes I feel a little behind, but it’s all based on my mindset,” Cao said. “I used to compare myself to other people my age based on our performances, but my mindset changed and now I choose to focus on myself and just try to improve.”

Browner said a benefit of track is the measurable progress and his biggest piece of advice for students is focusing on your own improvement.

“The great thing about track and field is that it’s measurable. You can always measure your progress whether your time gets better or your distance gets better in a field event so that’s the great thing about our sport,” Browner said. “In all honesty, it’s a competition against yourself and my biggest piece of advice is to just focus on improving yourself even if you end up placing last. A strong mentality is always important and giving up shouldn’t have to be the option.”

Cao also said although losing matters, his team focuses on their performance and how they can improve together rather than on physical perceptions.

“Losing does matter to me and I would say for the rest of the team as well, but sometimes winning doesn’t feel all that good either,” Cao said. “This happens because our team just knows we didn’t really try our best and we could have performed much better so it makes us think about our performance.”

Like Cao, Gabriel said his team bonding benefits the loss in his games.

“With both of my soccer teams, we bond really well,” Gabriel said. “I think it is so important to bond with your teammates because when you’re on the field, if you don’t like somebody, you’re going to be yelling at someone when they make a mistake and that’s just not something that is good for your team when you play a soccer match and after a loss, my team lifts each other up.”



Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *