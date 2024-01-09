Ice skating is superior due to its inclusive, serene nature

As winter rolls in, ice skating and hockey are two of the mainstream activities of the new season. Across the world, kids, teenagers and adults rush at the opportunity to slide gracefully across ice or be a part of an exhilarating hockey game. Despite both pastimes being extremely popular, it is obvious that ice skating stands out as the superior sport.

First, ice skating has the potential to appeal to all ages. Family, friends and individuals from a wide variety of ages can partake in this activity. Unlike hockey, which often demands heavy equipment, particular skills and a high level of competitiveness, ice skating offers an exciting way to take part in winter festivities, especially as family outings and friendly meetups. It’s a perfect way to make lasting memories and create laughable moments to look back upon (especially when someone falls).

Furthermore, the artistic expression that comes along with ice skating is fulfilling. It allows for unique individual expression through the incorporation of different styles and artistic elements. In fact, moving freely on ice can bring a sense of calmness and relaxation, compared to the fast gameplay of hockey. Even for those who may not want to be on the ice themselves, watching others ice skate is also very enjoyable; the grace and beauty of ice-skaters is always satisfying to watch.

Moreover, ice skating is multifaceted as it has the perfect balance of leisure and exercise. Leisurely skating across a frozen pond or decorated rink creates a scene of tranquility and appreciation of just being on ice. Beyond this, ice skating engages the core, legs and arms promoting balance and strength. Despite how cold ice rinks usually are, ice-skating is a great activity to break a sweat. In fact, it’s a great way to get a whole-body workout without the mundane nature of a traditional workout routine. Coupled with friends and family, getting in exercise while creating life-long memories is the perfect epitome of the expression, “killing two birds with one stone.”

Ultimately, both ice skating and hockey have their own perks, but the relaxed and festive nature of ice skating positions it as the better sport. Its ability to appeal to a diverse variety of age groups, encourage artistic expression and promote better well-being make it the superior choice for holiday cheer.