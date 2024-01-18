Athlete Spotlight: sophomore Tiffany Gao on competitive ice skating

Why did you start ice skating?

My mom was a huge fan of the skater Yuna Kim; she would always watch her Olympic programs on the TV and I would watch too. Watching her made me want to skate too because I loved how she performed and skated across the ice. So when I skated for the first time, I think I just fell in love with the sport.

How often do you skate competitively? What competitions do you go to?

I participate in the Excel Series which is where skaters compete in multiple competitions and the top two competitions with your highest scores are combined. Using these points, you are ranked out of the U.S. skaters competing in the series. The top six go to Excel Nationals. I usually do around seven to eight competitions during the season and they usually are every month, sometimes with two competitions a month.

How often do you practice ice skating?

I practice skating usually five days a week.

What parts of ice skating do you like the best?

Although it’s nerve wracking, I do love competing because you get to express yourself through your music and choreography. Also, you can show how hard you’ve practiced through competitions. I also love footwork in skating as it’s the point in your program where you can just breathe and flow through the choreography.

What advice would you give to people who want to start ice skating?

It’s never too late to start skating even if you’re an adult. There’s adult competitions and there’s multiple types of skating events, some with just spinning, just jumping, some that are more focused on performing and acting. Also to be patient, skating takes time and a lot of practicing to get better at it. It’s okay to struggle on certain parts like jumping, with practice you’ll get more comfortable and better at it.

What keeps you motivated to continue ice skating?

I really love and enjoy skating, it’s something that I’ve always wanted to do and it’s something I want to continue to do throughout my life. That’s one thing that motivates me, but also I put in a lot of time, effort and emotions into this sport so I don’t think I’d be able to quit easily.

Do you plan to continue skating throughout high school/college and beyond?

Yes, I love to skate, so I do plan on continuing skating throughout high school and college and beyond. I’m not sure if I’d still compete in college but even if it was just for fun, I’d still continue skating. I might try coaching as a part time when I’m in college or after.