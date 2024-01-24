Ice skating is superior due to its inclusive, serene nature [opinion] As winter rolls in, ice skating and hockey are two of the mainstream activities of the new season. Across the world, kids, teenagers and adults rush at the opportunity to slide gracefully across ice or be a part of an…

Athlete Spotlight: sophomore Tiffany Gao on competitive ice skating Why did you start ice skating? My mom was a huge fan of the skater Yuna Kim; she would always watch her Olympic programs on the TV and I would watch too. Watching her made me want to skate too…