National Chinese Honors Society prepares for Feb 14. Chinese New Year celebration.

The National Chinese Honors Society is currently planning their Chinese New Year’s Celebration on Feb. 14, at the Carmel Clay Public Library community room from 4:30 to 6 p.m. According to club sponsor Tungfen Lee, the event is open to everyone in the community.

Vice president and senior Heidi Yue said (via email), “This event is our biggest one of the year yet and we have our members helping us during the weeks leading up to it.”

Lee said, “The celebration will include performances and Chinese culture related activities including Chinese calligraphy, face painting and a photo booth.” The food at the event includes dumplings, egg rolls, tea and Chinese candies.

Yue said upcoming meetings will be spent preparing decorations, making red envelopes, and making sure everything will run smoothly.

The date of the next meeting has not been set yet and information can be found on the Carmel National Chinese Honors Society Instagram page.