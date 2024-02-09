German club to attend Staatskongress at Ball State University Feb. 10

German club members will be going to Muncie, Indiana to compete in Staatskongress. Participants will either compete in cultural and/or academic competitions pertaining to German German-speaking countries. The event is hosted annually by the Indiana Association of Students of German (IASG).

According to German club sponsor Laura King, the event will take place the entire Saturday with different students in different levels of German competing among peers at the same level.

“There are 19 cultural and 20 academic competitions for students to participate in. Every year Staatskongress has a theme meant to be relevant. The theme for this year is the Olympic Games and German-speaking athletes due to the Summer Olympics taking place this summer,” said King.

Kyra Escobar, German club president and senior said, “The German departments and German students from high schools across Indiana go to this one place during Staatskongress. The whole day we’re either competing in a German competition where they assess your speaking and listening skills or you’re getting time to experience German culture. There’s always a cooking competition and dance event that has traditional German dances.”

King said, “We’re two time state winners and this year we’re gonna win for the 3rd year in a row.” By Aida Karim.