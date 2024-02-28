SROs renew certifications in CPR, tactics, firearms to protect students in case of danger

As the second semester of the 2023-2024 school year is underway, the CHS School Resource Officers (SROs) are getting more training in key safety practices in order to stay up to date on all guidelines and procedures.

According to Ashley Williams, Master Patrol Officer and SRO, it’s important for SROs to constantly be training as the accepted safety practices change often.

“In my time as an SRO, the (safety) protocols have changed almost eight times, as they have to evolve to fit current needs,” Williams said. “In order to make sure we know how to handle dangerous situations correctly, we have to consistently train to uphold the new standards (of safety).”

Sophomore Nina Godbole said she is glad the SROs are well-versed in changing safety procedures as it allows them to better protect students.

“I think it’s necessary that SROs know the safety guidelines and how to follow them effectively,” Godbole said. “We live in a world where schools can (sometimes) be an unsafe place and having SROs with current knowledge on how to handle dangerous situations makes me feel safer at school.”

Cristhian Rodriguez, Master Patrol Officer and SRO, said the Student Resource Unit (SRU) is especially focused on renewing CPR, tactical, and firearm training.

“Most of the safety guidelines that change revolve around firearm usage, as that is a contentious issue right now,” Rodriguez said. “We also need to renew our training in tactical operational skills and CPR to make sure we know how to react in dangerous situations. We usually renew all of our certifications every other year to make sure we’re compliant with new guidelines.”