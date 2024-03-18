An Evening of Show Choir Photo Gallery

Q&A with students in Evening of Show Choir about upcoming performances Junior and Ambassadors member Thea Bendaly What is the Evening of show choir? For people who don’t know, the Evening of Show Choir is the four show choirs which include Ambassadors, Accents, New Edition and Allegro, all performing their sets…

