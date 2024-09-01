Carmel Choirs to perform their first concert of the year Sep. 26

Carmel Ambassador members practice for the upcoming fall concert. The show will be on Sep. 26.

All ten of the performing ensembles at this school will be performing at the Fall Concert on Sep. 26. It will be the choirs’ debut and one of their shorter concerts of the year.

According to choir director Katherine Kouns, “All of the choirs are busy with the groundwork of getting to know each other and fundamentals worked out while preparing for our first concert. We’re fitting costumes and we’re getting everyone set for having everything they need for the whole year.”

Sully Symmes, senior and ambassador in Greyhound Sound, said, “This year has been really great so far because in the men’s choir, Greyhound Sound, we have one of the biggest groups of men that we’ve seen together. It’s really fun, there’s over thirty of us. Ambassadors are going great this year, we’ve got a really close community and we’re working well together. I think we’re really set up for a great year.”

Harper Roan, junior and ambassador in Select Sound, said, “It’s been a really good year so far Coming back for my second year, it’s been a very fun experience to go into new groups and learn new things with new people.”