Carmel football to face Brebeuf on Sept. 20

Members of the Carmel football team face off against Homestead on Aug. 23 at home. Anthony Coellner, quarterback and junior, said the team has continued to improve since the beginning of the season.

Carmel football prepares for a home game on Sept. 20. The team is 2-2 on the season and the game will be on Homecoming.

Anthony Coellner, quarterback and junior, said the team feels confident heading into its match against Brebeuf.

“We are continuing to get better each week, and are working to be playing our best football in October,” Coellner said.

Head Coach John Hebert said the team continues to work to improve both offensively and defensively.

“Tackling is a major point of emphasis for us this week,” Hebert said. “A pass caught on a 10-yard route can turn into a 70-yard touchdown if our tackling is not solid.”

“Offensively, we are striving to execute better in the red zone,” Hebert added. “We did a great job moving the ball with explosive plays against Trinity but settled for two field goals to go along with one touchdown in the red zone.”

Hebert said that while Homecoming motivates the team, it can also be a distraction.

“All week our coaching staff has been reminding our team that our job is to be focused on the game on Friday and playing our best,” Hebert said. “All of the events on Friday can really be tiring and distracting to players that are going to be playing the game at 7 p.m. that night.” By Ryan Sharp

