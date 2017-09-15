Accents start year with preparation for upcoming concert

Junior Julia Schmitz looks down at her music at an Accents rehearsal. This rehearsal was in preparation for the upcoming fall concert on Oct. 4.

The Accents have their first concert, the annual fall concert, on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. Each Accent is working diligently and is excited for the new year’s performances to come.

Accent and junior Julia Schmitz said, “I love Accents so far. The girls are so welcoming and talented. Mrs Kouns, the main director for Accents, helps the choir stay focused and excited to improve daily.”

According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, there have been changes to the choir. She said there is the introduction of Sam Chenoweth, Accents assistant director, yet the directors are trying to keep the choir structure the same due to the new introductions.

“He’s got some great choreography experience, so he’s definitely a huge help when it comes to blocking and cleaning choreography. He will also be helping with the creative aspect of (the show). He will also help out with sectionals and breaking out into groups,” Kouns said.

Schmitz said in order to prepare for the concert, after the summer retreat, she practiced choreography with videos. Furthermore, Schmitz said after a rehearsal, she likes to play out her part on the piano and write in her music any parts I find challenging.

Kouns said, “One of the biggest things that will be a challenge this year is retention. Some girls are practicing during late start, or coming in during SRT like crazy, so they are starting to get into the habit (of coming in more often to practice more).”

Moreover, Kouns said she believes this group is special; with 46 members of the Accents, 22 girls are returning members; thus, the girls have strength in numbers, sound, and leadership.

Schmitz said, “Our first performance is the fall concert on October 4th and we would love to you all of you there.”