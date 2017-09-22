Volleyball team to compete against Pike on Sept. 23

The volleyball team has been preparing for its matches coming up the next week. According to Zoey Daet, volleyball player and senior, in preparation, the players have been working on covering each other on the court.

Daet said “We have been working on covering hitters to play potential balls being blocked. The hitters have also been working on smarter shots like rolls and tips.”

The team has been practicing these skills to enhance their defense and become more effective with their offense. Head Coach Reynae Pierce said she thinks the team is most looking forward to developing a new identity as a team, which they continue to create with each game they play and practice they attend.

“That’s been a struggle with the last few years, having different four different head coaches. I think they’re looking forward to establishing themselves as individuals on the team, but as a team, as in general,” Pierce said.

The team will play the match at Pike starting at 6:30 p.m. They will also go against Cathedral, Sept. 26 at Cathedral at 7:00 p.m.

