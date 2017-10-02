Accents finalize touches on upcoming fall concert set

Senior Kennedy Gallagher reads and sings her music at Accents rehearsal. Working since the summer, the Accents have been preparing for their upcoming fall concert on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the CHS auditorium.

On Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the CHS auditorium, the Accents will perform at their first concert of the year, the annual fall concert.

Accent and senior Kennedy Gallagher said, “The fall concert is great because it’s the first time all the choirs get to perform together; it’s a great bonding experience for all of us and the first time we get to show to our parents and the community what we have been working on.”

According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, the Accents will sing “Flight Song,” “Never Never Land,” “You Can Do Magic” and “Power of the Dream.” Kouns said that “Flight Song” is one of the girls’ pieces that they will perform later in the year at the ISSMA concert choir competition.

“I just love the text and think it’s a beautiful piece,” Kouns said. “The other two pieces sort of work with the “magic” and “imagination” theme for Cabaret coming up just a few weeks after the concert.”

As a fourth year choir member, Gallagher said she is not nervous anymore when performing and is instead excited to see how the other choirs do, seeing herself as a mother figure in the program. She said she also hopes to improve her dance movements and be more confident in the concert.