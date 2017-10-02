Spanish Club to go to Carniceria Guanajuato

According to Sarah Martin, club sponsor and teacher, Spanish Club has planned a field trip to Carniceria Guanajuato after school on Oct. 20. “We will have our first field trip to Guanajuato, which is a Latin-American restaurant and grocery store,” Martin said. “We’re going to go have dinner there, and we’re going to explore the grocery store, which has a lot of authentic food. We’ve gone for the past three years, and it’s always been a club favorite.”

Kate Adinaya, Spanish Club president and senior, said she is most looking forward to seeing the market. “It’s really cool to shop around and see all the different snacks, drinks and bakery items,” Adinaya said. “It’s definitely a hidden gem in the city.” In the past, she said her favorite activities in Spanish Club have been to try authentic foods and experience Hispanic culture.

Martin said, “I’m looking forward to maybe practicing our Spanish and getting to know each other better, because it’s the first field trip, and just experiencing authentic food and seeing, ‘what are some of the products they use when they go to the grocery store?’ and having a good time enjoying the culture that is in our own community.”