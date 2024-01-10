Latin Club to attend Certamen competition in Indianapolis Jan. 13

Latin Club members will be going to Cardinal Ritter High School in Indianapolis to compete in a Certamen competition. Certamen is a Latin based academic quiz bowl, where all of the questions pertain to things discussed in Latin class.

According to Latin Club sponsor Fettig, the event will take place all afternoon with different students, on different levels of Latin competing amongst peers at the same level.

“The competition itself is for Latin students that are members of the Indiana Junior Classical League (IJCL) which is the organization for Latin students across Indiana that is then tied to the National Junior Classical League.” said Fettig. “We have all of these Certamen invitationals, including the one on Jan. 13, that all lead up to the state convention conducted by the IJCL. During this big state convention everybody gets the highest accolades for competing and getting to the highest levels.”

Dev Singh, Latin Club consul (officer) and senior, added, “The events are very fun. I was at Fall Latin Day and it was a really great way to meet with friends while we’re doing something that we enjoy.” By Aida Karim.





