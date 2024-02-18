  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
Voices for Palestine: Arab students, international affairs major encourage informed, open, respectful discussion regarding Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Voices for Israel: Jewish students, Jewish studies professor advocate against antisemitism, hope for peace
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Life of the Mardi
Face(book) the Facts
Coca-Cola Everything
Glory and Gold
Spelling It Out
Eating a healthy breakfast leads to many short-term, long-term benefits
Traditional breakfast foods arent starting your day off well
While civil debates in classrooms provide a unique classroom experience for students, they’re generally ineffective
Being a jack of all trades promotes innovative thinking, should be embraced
Vision boards, manifestation help achieve goals
Quiz Bowl leadership members assist in setting up for another weekly practice in preparation for upcoming competitions. “As we head into the more competitive tournaments of the season, we have been trying to attend more tournaments to get more in-game experience, as well as reading more difficult questions in practice to prepare us for more challenging tournaments,” Pho said.
Quiz Bowl competes in Area tournament, prepares for State
Max Dorsch, Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) vice president and junior, sets up for the meeting on Dec. 14, 2023. The GSA is working towards having an impact on the larger Carmel community during the second semester.
Gender and Sexuality Alliance reflects on last semester, goals for new semester
Science Olympiad prepares for online competition, compete at BirdSO
Senate to plan Brain Games, prepare for Japanese exchange program
GKOM prepares for next year, plans callout meeting
Senior Nick Stitle works on his next book on at the CHS Media Center on Feb 8th, 2024. The next book of Stitles The Stormless series is set to release sometime in 2024.
In honor of Library Lovers day, students, media assistant discuss the spiking trend of self-publishing
Junior Feryal Haider reads a book on American family traditions at the CHS library. “My parents have taught me that after you establish a foundation, and you have something to fall back on, you can go do anything you want, Haider said.
Students, child psychologist explore impact of religious, political traditions on teenager’s value system
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Students in Early Childhood Education reflect on importance of board games, effect on development
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
In honor of Letter Writing Week, students discuss importance of penpals on friendships
Michael Gorey, swimmer and junior, swims in the Tiger Claw Dive Invite. Coach Pfaff said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete in Sectional on Feb. 17
The Coquettes practice on in the main cafeteria on Jan 26. Liviya Sharp, Coquette dancer and junior, said, I feel like (the goal) of every sport is to practice and get good at something and then you showcase it somehow whether its playing in a game or presenting it to an audience. I consider it a sport for that reason.
Q&A with senior Uma Kalluparambil and junior Liviya Sharp on dancing as a sport
Students share their favorite Indiana basketball teams
Students share their favorite Indiana basketball teams
Carmel fans cheer on the football team at a home Game. Sophomore Mysk Abedali said she loves the environment in the stands and to cheer for her favorite team.
Sports fans discuss highs, lows when rooting for teams
Carmel plays against Zionsville on Nov. 14. Carmel lost 49-38.
Women’s basketball team prepares for Sectional against Fishers on Jan. 30
Valentines Day highlights the downfall of rom-com genre, potential for re-brand [opinion]
Q&A with students over Lunar New Year traditions, celebration at CCPL
Strike a Chord
The Dreamscapes mural faces the Teens Department at the Carmel Clay Public Library. The mural was designed by CHS graduate Conner Heagy and is the new theme for the Teen Library Council event formerly known as the Yule Ball.
Q&A with Caroline Niepokoj, Teen Services Librarian, Teen Library Council Coordinator on renaming of Dreamscapes event
Social media’s sudden hype around Gypsy Rose Blanchard is getting too creepy [opinion]
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
WHJE member and senior Ava Beckman prepares radio equipment for her radio shows. Beckman hosts the “She’s History” and “The Book Was Better” talk shows for WHJE. “She’s History” is about womens’ news and sharing stories about influential women of the past and present. “The Book Was Better” connects students with local authors and librarians as well as spreading the love of reading.
Students, teachers reflect on the digital evolution of high school journalism, communications
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Humans of CHS: Who you think is going to win the Super Bowl?
Humans of CHS: What are your Grammy predictions and hopes?
Humans of CHS: How are you embracing gratitude during National Thank You Month?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Christmas memory and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite Thanksgiving food?
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Review in Print: Our Times is a heart-warming, must-watch, teenage romance film [MUSE]
Review: “To Your Eternity” perfectly encapsulated the struggles, the memories, the people we meet in life [MUSE]
Review: WitShine Toilet Night Light, a color-changing guide during the dark times of daylight savings [MUSE]
Review: “Turning Red” is a run-of-the-mill take on an overdone trope [MUSE]
Review: Witch Hat Atelier is a masterpiece in art and world-building, but the story has only begun [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Mini Crossword: February 15
Crossword: February
Wordle: February 12
Word Search: February 12
Mini Crossword: February 9
Claire He
February 18, 2024
Quiz Bowl leadership members assist in setting up for another weekly practice in preparation for upcoming competitions. “As we head into the more competitive tournaments of the season, we have been trying to attend more tournaments to get more in-game experience, as well as reading more difficult questions in practice to prepare us for more challenging tournaments,” Pho said.

Quiz Bowl continued its weekly Monday afternoon practices in Room A202 following the team’s performance at the Indiana Association of School Principals Indiana Area Quiz Bowl Tournament on Jan. 27. According to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, the A Team placed second in the Area tournament, advancing to the next major championship: State.

“We did well in the morning,” Pho said, “but a couple of unfortunate mistakes cost us the win.”

Club sponsor Matthew Cinkoske said of the team’s performance, “While we did lose to (Park Tudor School) in the final match of the tournament, we did qualify as the first seed for the State competition on March 2 by having the highest points per game average of any team in the state.”

Additionally, according to Cinkoske, the team earned a victory at the Planetfall at Notre Dame (Almost) tournament—hosted by St. Joseph High School in partnership with the Notre Dame Quiz Bowl program—on Feb. 10.

“After an early wake-up call, (our team) did admirably, and I look forward to them continuing that momentum going into State,” Cinkoske said.

Moving forward, the team plans to continue preparing for upcoming Quiz Bowl competitions, with the A Team practicing together more often to get ready for the competitive State tournament. According to Cinkoske, the team is also sorting out details for a tournament hosted at CHS, titled the Carmel Greyhound Invitational 2.

“We will be working hard to ensure this tournament runs as smoothly as possible while we continue to advertise and prepare for the day,” Cinkoske said. “Having gone through the hosting process last year, we have a much better handle on the overall logistics this time around.”

