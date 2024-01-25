  • THE WALK OF CHAMPIONS WILL BE RESECHEDULED
  • THE WINTER FORMAL HAS BEEN RESECHEDULED FOR SATURDAY, FEB. 10 FROM 8 TO 10 P.M.
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION CROWN AWARD FINALIST
  • IN CASES OF INCLEMENT WEATHER, SCHOOL DELAYS AND CLOSURES WILL BE SENT OUT BY CCS VIA EMAIL, SMS OR PHONE CALLS
Students, counselor, teacher debunk AP and IB stereotypes, discuss how to find best fit for students
Ancestry.coms 40-year anniversary: Students, teacher discuss role of ancestry versus genetics
With trade school enrollment rising, work-based learning coordinator, students, work to combat stigma
Grace Guo & Ayaan Nadeem
Students, communications chair discuss skewed perspectives that come from polarization of social media
Students, teacher discuss perception of skin issues
Glory and Gold
Spelling It Out
Pure Imagination
Mickey Turns 95
Striking Out
Time spent together should be cherished, spent offline
Bed rotting can be purposeful laziness or a good way to de-stress
Phones at concerts; keeping memories or distracting
Film-watching techniques for coaches should be permitted with regulation
Holiday spirit diminished by looming A.C.E.s
Quiz Bowl competitors stand together as a team during the Purdue Buzzathon Tournament on Jan. 13. According to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, the team plans to compete in several more tournaments in the second semester. “I am very excited to see the enthusiasm of some of our new members to rapidly improve their game,” Pho said. “I and the Quiz Bowl leadership hope to use this drive to instill efficient, yet enjoyable study habits amongst our members as we move into the championship season.”
Quiz Bowl begins second semester competition season, continues practices
Korean American Student Association (KASA) members plays yutnori, a traditional Korean game played during Lunar New Year. Gina Kong, club president and sophomore, said, I thought that KASA was going to be a very interesting and unique idea that we could introduce to our entire school...It shows a lot about Korean culture, and as K-pop has become more and more popular, we have begun to see a greater interest in Korean Culture as well.
Club Spotlight: Korean American Student Association (KASA)
Q&A: New FAFSA legislation with college and career programming coordinator
Elegant Ice Creations workers sculpt a reindeer on Jan. 19 at the Arts & Design District. From 4 to 8 p.m., the artists worked on and showcased their ice carvings.
Carmel’s Festival of Ice to present art to community from Jan. 19 to 21
January 2024 Interactive News Briefs
Seniors Arushi Nadagatti and Amanda Pan play a card game during SSRT on Dec 18th, 2023.
Students in Early Childhood Education reflect on importance of board games, effect on development
Senior Roohi Sanka researches for her class project for her PLTW: Medical Interventions class on Jan. 10, 2024. Many students who want to go into pharmacy and nursing careers take this class to fulfill their prerequisites.
In light of National Health Awareness month, students, teachers discuss what motivates them to pursue careers in pharmacy and nursing
Senior Renee Kim writes a letter to her penpal in Japan. “Writing letters is honestly my favorite part, especially because I love stickers and it’s so fun to go in and personalize it. That shows the person receiving it a bit of my personality,” Kim said.
In honor of Letter Writing Week, students discuss importance of penpals on friendships
Freshman Luke Choi learns how to write in Korean at a Korean-American Student Association (KASA) meeting. KASA club sponsor Natalie Bellotti said KASA is an open space for Korean-American students, as well as anyone who is interested in the culture.
Students, Korean-American Student Association club sponsor discuss exploring Korean culture, Korean-American identities
Junior Chris Gabriel practices for his Hoosier FC boy’s team before an Indy indoor Off The Wall soccer game. “Practice can be really rough, but the effort I see in my team regardless of winning or losing is incredibly motivating,” said Gabriel.
Students, coach discuss misconceptions due to appearance, attitude on performance
Sophie Ramos, Carmel women’s Icehounds player and junior, watches a hockey match through the glass. When asked about peoples reaction to her playing hockey, Ramos said, Sometimes people are just like ‘Oh I wouldn’t expect that from you’ or they’ll say ‘I didn’t know women’s hockey was a thing.
Women’s hockey players continue to navigate male-dominated sport
On Ice
As CHS undergoes its third turf generation, students, athletic director navigates impacts of artificial turf
Anderson Kopp, swimmer and junior, swims in the meet against North Central. Coach Burchill said the team will be a top contender for the State championship in late February.
Men’s swim and dive to compete in Warrior Invitational on Jan. 19
Sophomore Tiffany Gao skates competitively at several different competitions. Gao said, I do love competing because you get to express yourself through your music and choreography. (Submitted Photo: Tiffany Gao)
Athlete Spotlight: sophomore Tiffany Gao on competitive ice skating
The Mean Girl trope embodies the evolution of female anger [opinion]
Crocodile tears: The rise of the influencer apology [opinion]
Q&A with students over reverse new year resolutions
Students, teacher consider Rotten Tomatoes as a reference, not an absolute source
HiLite staffers Ella Guo and Safiya Ilmudeen take a food tour of Carmel Christkindlmarkt
Students, teachers weigh in on the importance of writing by hand
Sophomores Hannah Sevening and Luke Boyce rehearse their act on Jan. 17. Boyce and Sevening were in the duo musical category. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana Thespians State Conference on Jan. 19-20. “We had a lot of fun rehearsing together,” Boyce said.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
Students, counselors discuss motives for, benefits of early graduation for upperclassmen
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomores Hannah Sevening and Luke Boyce rehearse their act on Jan. 17. Boyce and Sevening were in the duo musical category. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana Thespians State Conference on Jan. 19-20. “We had a lot of fun rehearsing together,” Boyce said.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Sophomore and ballerina Haylie Fletcher practices the Arabesque ballet position. Fletcher performed in The Nutcracker at The Center for the Performing Arts. Shows began in November.
Q&A with Haylie Fletcher on ballet, The Nutcracker show at the Palladium
Sophomore Hillary Yang poses with the Pyraminx. Yang said her average time for the Pyraminx is 2.8 seconds, while her best is 1.8 seconds, the second best in the nation for females.
Q&A with sophomore Hillary Yang, Rubik’s cubing, developing niche interests
Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula
Q&A with Senior Srinija Darapureddy and Junior Jahnavi Avula, writing to inspire
Students, staff reflect on favorite Christmas memories
CHS students share their favorite Thanksgiving foods
Students try to name each others favorite Taylor Swift songs within seconds
Humans of CHS: What is you favorite Halloween memory?
Humans of CHS: What motivates you to get up in the morning?
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
LiteBox Special Feature: Holiday Spectacular, A Light in the Dark
Month In Review: November 2023
Month In Review: October 2023
Month In Review: August/September 2023
Review: “Love Actually” is messy and hard to follow at times, but its message and charm make it a timeless holiday classic [MUSE]
Review: The “Red Rising” saga tells a legendary story [MUSE]
Review: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” might not be the adaptation book fans were hoping for [MUSE]
Review: “Iron Flame” fell flat [MUSE]
Review: “A Little Life” by Hanya Yanagihara is the epitome of a heartwrenching masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: When I Fly Towards You, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: Hidden Love is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: Heartstopper is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Wordle: January 24
Mini Crossword: January 23
Word Search: January 22
Mini Crossword: January 22
Wordle: January 21
Quiz Bowl begins second semester competition season, continues practices

Claire He
January 25, 2024
Quiz+Bowl+competitors+stand+together+as+a+team+during+the+Purdue+Buzzathon+Tournament+on+Jan.+13.+According+to+Brian+Pho%2C+club+co-president+and+junior%2C+the+team+plans+to+compete+in+several+more+tournaments+in+the+second+semester.+%E2%80%9CI+am+very+excited+to+see+the+enthusiasm+of+some+of+our+new+members+to+rapidly+improve+their+game%2C%E2%80%9D+Pho+said.+%E2%80%9CI+and+the+Quiz+Bowl+leadership+hope+to+use+this+drive+to+instill+efficient%2C+yet+enjoyable+study+habits+amongst+our+members+as+we+move+into+the+championship+season.%E2%80%9D
Quiz Bowl competitors stand together as a team during the Purdue Buzzathon Tournament on Jan. 13. According to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, the team plans to compete in several more tournaments in the second semester. “I am very excited to see the enthusiasm of some of our new members to rapidly improve their game,” Pho said. “I and the Quiz Bowl leadership hope to use this drive to instill efficient, yet enjoyable study habits amongst our members as we move into the championship season.”

Quiz Bowl resumed its weekly Monday practices in Room A202 after school at the beginning of the second semester. Immediately following the start of school, the Carmel Quiz Bowl teams competed in the Purdue Buzzathon Tournament; according to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, Carmel A placed first at the competition, achieving a 9-1 victory.

“Even though our A Team was short-handed, we are very proud of our freshman and sophomore players for stepping up to the challenge,” Pho said.

Club sponsor Matthew Cinkoske agreed regarding the performance of the younger players. “Between this tournament and the Achaean Tournament at Herron in December, our younger members have had a number of chances to experience what a Quiz Bowl competition is like,” Cinkoske said. “Our A Team also performed especially well at Purdue, coming off a morning loss to Park Tudor to win it all at the end of the day with a bit of a blowout performance.”

Going forward, Pho said the team plans to play in the Indiana Association of School Principals Regionals Tournament at McCutcheon High School on Jan. 27 and in a tournament at St. Joseph High School on Feb. 10.

“Of course, we always hope to win,” Cinkoske said, “but I am always more concerned about making sure that we treat our opponents with respect, play to the best of our ability and have fun.”

