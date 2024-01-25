Quiz Bowl begins second semester competition season, continues practices

Quiz Bowl competitors stand together as a team during the Purdue Buzzathon Tournament on Jan. 13. According to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, the team plans to compete in several more tournaments in the second semester. “I am very excited to see the enthusiasm of some of our new members to rapidly improve their game,” Pho said. “I and the Quiz Bowl leadership hope to use this drive to instill efficient, yet enjoyable study habits amongst our members as we move into the championship season.”

Quiz Bowl resumed its weekly Monday practices in Room A202 after school at the beginning of the second semester. Immediately following the start of school, the Carmel Quiz Bowl teams competed in the Purdue Buzzathon Tournament; according to Brian Pho, club co-president and junior, Carmel A placed first at the competition, achieving a 9-1 victory.

“Even though our A Team was short-handed, we are very proud of our freshman and sophomore players for stepping up to the challenge,” Pho said.

Club sponsor Matthew Cinkoske agreed regarding the performance of the younger players. “Between this tournament and the Achaean Tournament at Herron in December, our younger members have had a number of chances to experience what a Quiz Bowl competition is like,” Cinkoske said. “Our A Team also performed especially well at Purdue, coming off a morning loss to Park Tudor to win it all at the end of the day with a bit of a blowout performance.”

Going forward, Pho said the team plans to play in the Indiana Association of School Principals Regionals Tournament at McCutcheon High School on Jan. 27 and in a tournament at St. Joseph High School on Feb. 10.

“Of course, we always hope to win,” Cinkoske said, “but I am always more concerned about making sure that we treat our opponents with respect, play to the best of our ability and have fun.”