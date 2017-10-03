Carmel Clay Public Library planning big book sale

The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) is planning and organizing its biannual book sale. The book sale will take place on Oct. 6 and end on Oct. 8. Oct. 8 is bag day when people can come in with a reusable shopping bag and fill the bag full of books for only 10 dollars.

Jamie Beckman, young adult section librarian, said, “The book sale is a great chance to pick up some books. I think the Library had a really great summer, so I think that the book sale is a great way to roll into the fall.”

In addition to the book sale, the library hosts many events throughout the year. One popular event that is organized by the Teen Library Council is the Yule Ball. Although the Yule ball is not until January, the Teen Library Council has already started planning.

Abby Carmichael, Teen Library Council member and junior said, “The Yule Ball is most definitely the most successful event that the TLC has ever hosted, and it’s very exciting to the council members – especially those of us who have been a part of the planning every year – for us to set up the event, engage people in making it happen, and get people excited about the library.”