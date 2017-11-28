Counseling center staff focuses on scheduling, financial aid
November 28, 2017
According to Melinda Stephan, College and Career Coordinator, the counseling center is placing emphasis on scheduling for sophomores.
“I would believe at this point they are about halfway through (the process),” Stephan said.
Junior scheduling will begin after winter break.
Additionally, Stephan advises that seniors continue to look for scholarship opportunities. “Seniors should check the scholarship list on Naviance daily,” she said, “That list is always changing and updating.”
Senior Rithika Chari said she is slightly stressed out by scholarships. “I really only have to worry about the ones for IU, but I don’t know when the application is due.”1
