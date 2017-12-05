Club Med to have meeting Dec.11

Club Med leaders plan on having a party on Dec. 11 for their last meeting in this semester. A club leader said officers plan on bringing food and having a good time interacting with other members of the club.

Sponsor Alyssa Mastin said she is looking forward to the party.

“A party is a great way to relax. I think a lot of the students are really busy now. Everyone has finals and other things to worry about. I think it’s really great that the club leaders recognize that and are just ending the semester with something nice.”

Co-president and senior Kate Adaniya said, “We like to do little things like [the party] to try and not put that much pressure on people. Personally, I know that I am super busy during the end of the semester. Everyone else is too.”

Both Adaniya and Mastin said they think that students will enjoy the event. Adaniya said “[This party] is a way for everyone to relax when they are at the most stressed part of the year.”