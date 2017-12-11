CHS JV Boys’ Basketball Team Prepares to Face Noblesville

Assistant Coach Mickey O’Toole and Nate Webb, junior varsity basketball player and sophomore, prepare with the team to play Noblesville at home on Dec. 8 at home in the Eric Clark Activity Center at 6 p.m.

According to O’Toole, CHS’s JV basketball team has good, upcoming talent as a whole team, who are expected to perform during the season.

“We always have talent up and coming. JV is an odd year to play because guys will be moving up and down. Up and down we are a talented and skilled team, but as a lot of players find out, it can be a frustrating season because of that.”

Webb said that he feels confident going into the Noblesville game along with the rest of his team.

“I feel great. I think the JV game should go really well if we have good motion on offense and talk on defense,” Webb said.

According to O’Toole, he also feels confident, however still expects the team to play hard against Noblesville to help secure a win.

“This is going to sound arrogant, but, we’re Carmel. We still have to bring it because even teams, like Arsenal Tech last year whose record didn’t really show it, but they came out and played tough for a close game,” O’Toole said. “If you looked at our programs before that it would’ve seemed like a blowout. So I’m never going to look past an opponent.”

