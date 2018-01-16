Pinnacle Yearbook is no longer accepting senior ad forms and yearbooks are for sale

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Pinnacle is no longer accepting senior ad forms. The senior ads will be available to be viewed in the 2017-2018 Yearbook. Secondly, the yearbook is still available for purchase. From now until the end of the year, the yearbooks cost $52. All of the yearbooks are final sale, there are no refunds.

According to Pinnacle adviser Nicole Laughrey, “You can order the yearbook on the Pinnacle Yearbook website or visit room C145 in order to get order forms.”

Sandiya Sajan, yearbook staff member and sophomore, urges students to purchase a yearbook.

Sajan said, “The yearbook has documentation of events that happened throughout the year, and it’s cool to see your picture alongside the pictures of your peers.” By Harini Ravichandran