2018 Winter Olympics

Press release: School board accepts resignation of Superintendent Nicholas Wahl Carmel Clay Schools shared a press release on Jan. 12 announcing that the school board approved Superintendent Nicholas Wahl's resignation. The press release is as follows. The Carmel Clay School Board has accepted the resignation of Dr. Nicholas Wahl as…

Carmel Dads Club creates Pups volleyball teams Carmel Dads Club (CDC) Pups volleyball recently had tryouts to create teams for the 2018 season. CDC created teams and they will begin conditioning for the 2018 season. CDC president, Jack Beery, said via email, “Pups volleyball will have three…

Homework for the Holidays: As winter break starts Dec. 23, students of minority religions reflect on holidays,… Last year, Hannah Kosc, Jewish student and junior, said she was unable to take a day off of school for an important Jewish holiday: Yom Kippur. Instead of reflecting and taking time to spend with her community, as is the…

Movies in Concert: CHS orchestras, IB film students join forces to create joint winter concert Tonight, starting at 6 p.m., IB film and orchestra students will display a unique collaboration, as silent videos will play behind the music. The concert is scheduled to start with the two freshman orchestras, followed by an intermission and other…

Head Coach Shane Schmidt explains his opinion on the Developmental Academy Editors Note: In the October issue, Coach Shane Schmidt was quoted incorrectly. Below are the correct versions of his quotes. What is your opinion on the Developmental Academy (DA)? I guess my opinion is that I don’t quite understand it.…