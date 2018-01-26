TechHOUNDS kicks off build season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After the announcement of the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (F.I.R.S.T.) Robotics game, TechHOUNDS is in week three of its six-week build season, in which club members will create a robot capable of completing the game’s objective. According to teacher mentor Zachary Bonewit, the club is currently one to two weeks ahead of schedule.

Laura Dobie, student lead and senior, said TechHOUNDS members are working hard to be ready for competition season once build season ends.

“We stay after school every day for three hours,” Dobie said. “We are working on developing our game strategy, robot design, prototypes and actually building this year’s robot. After build season is competition season where we meet and compete against other high schools in Indiana and hopefully throughout the world if we make it that far.”