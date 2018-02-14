Ambassadors prepare for upcoming competitions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

According to Kyle Barker, associate choral director and leader of Ambassadors, competition season is getting close for those students, who had a parent preview on Feb. 12.



He said, “I’m just ready to get the shows out in front of judges, the kids need feedback. I’m excited and I think the kids are excited too.” Barker said that although the students still need to put some finishing touches on the pieces, they are going to do just fine once it’s time to compete.

The students are excited to compete according to Laney McNamar, member of the Ambassadors leadership team and junior. McNamar said, “We are prepping for competition season, which is coming up this weekend. And we just have the rest of the week to prepare for our first competition on Saturday (Feb. 18).” By Emily Carlisle