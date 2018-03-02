Key Club members volunteering for Mental Health Fair

With Mental Health Awareness week going on, Key Club members are volunteering to help promote the event. Executive and class board members will be running booths during lunch hours on March 2.

Each booth has different information for the students who visit. The booths will be at the cafeteria with a couple students running each booth.

Co-sponsor of Key Club Katie Kelly said, “We’ll have a Key Club booth where students will be able to get more information and do a service project.”

Key Club president Kiki Koniaris said that the service project will be making dog toys from old T-shirts.

Students who visit the Key Club booth can learn more about volunteering opportunities or help out with this service project.

By Marvin Fan