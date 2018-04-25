FCA Has Next Fellowship Meeting on April 27

Zach Matchett, fifth and sixth grade pastor at Northview, speaks to FCA on April 13. He discussed the importance of relationships with God and other people, as well as why students should try to reach out instead of isolating themselves.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will continue its regular fellowship meetings on April 27.

According to Darby Roberts, FCA leader and senior, FCA is done with most major events for the year.

“After Midnight March Madness, (the major events for FCA) kind of tails down,” said Roberts.

Yet while there might not be as many events outside of Tuesday and Friday meetings, FCA still varies its meetings by inviting different speakers. For instance, Zach Matchett, the fifth and sixth grade pastor at Northview, was a guest speaker for FCA on April 13. He spoke about how vital praying and relationships are to the Christian faith.​​

“I think a really crucial lesson for us, is that sometimes, we tend to isolate ourselves when we’re going through difficult challenges, and what I think is healthier is to really reach out to God and process, even our pain, in prayer to him, and process that with other people and not to be withdrawing from people to live life in isolation,” Matchett said.