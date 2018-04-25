FCA to Have Last Meeting of 2017-2018 School Year on May 18

Will Stanton, FCA alumni and guest speaker, talks to FCA about the importance of community in maintaining faith. He said that FCA has helped him become a better person.

Will Stanton, FCA alumni and guest speaker, talks to FCA about the importance of community in maintaining faith. He said that FCA has helped him become a better person.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will have its last meeting of the 2017-2018 school year on May 18. According to Darby Roberts, an FCA leader and senior, the meeting will be a pitch-in rather than the usual meetings with a guest speaker.

Looking ahead, FCA has already chosen several new leaders for the 2018-2019 school year, especially as Roberts as well as Maddie Dalton, another FCA leader and senior, are both graduating this year.

“We just picked new leaders to replace the seniors. [The new leaders] I believe are Madison Lindfelt and Ellie Langeman, and then the four [current] boy leaders that are juniors this year will remain leaders next year to help guide them into leadership positions,” Roberts explained.

As for the last Friday meeting on May 11, FCA invited FCA alumni Will Stanton to be the guest speaker that day.

“I talked about the value of community and finding it everywhere you go, and that really community is what will sustain you, and be the biggest encouragement in your faith,” Stanton said.