Greyhound Nation Executive Board works to raise spirit for upcoming baseball games, also raise money for teachers battling cancer

Math teacher Wendy Bass schedules some events. While Bass isn’t an integral part of the Board, she helps out with administration related issues.

As many of the spring sports have either already started or start very soon, the Greyhound Nation Executive Board is using this upcoming baseball match to help raise spirit for the CHS baseball team as they start season. However, they are also working to help raise money for two teachers who have cancer.

“As always, we are working to raise attendance to all of the events that CHS hosts,” Meredith Lipps, board member and junior, said. “However, this time around we have an alternate goal to work towards too. Fighting cancer”

While they don’t plan on changing too much about the tailgate they are hosting, Lipps said the chance to change someone’s life is a rare opportunity.

“We aren’t planning to change too much in terms of what we do at the baseball tailgate, but we are setting aside the profits to help support them in their fight. It’s rare that you have a chance to directly affect someone’s life this way,” Lipps said, “While it really is horrible that someone would ever get cancer, we get to see the work and time we donate actually affect someone, so we want to do anything we can to help give support to anyone who does have cancer.”

Wendy Bass, sponsor and math teacher, said she would rather defer to the board members, saying that the club is student run.