Champions Together to conduct next meeting Sept. 13

Audra Marchese, Champions Together co-president and sophomore, walks through the performing arts hall during SRT. She said the club is a with, not for, meaning the club members, with and without intellectual disabilities, work alongside each other rather than one group working for the other.

Champions Together will conduct a meeting on Sept. 13 during first session of SRT in the community room. According to Audra Marchese, one of the club’s three co-presidents and sophomore, Champions Together is the branch between IHSAA and Special Olympics Indiana. Marchese said the club organizes unified clinics and provides unified teams throughout the year.

Club sponsor Joe Stuelpe said the club is largely student-run.

He said, “The whole reason it’s student-led is so that the students get to be leaders.”

But according to Marchese, the club is about more than leadership.

“Unified is with individuals with intellectual disabilities and people without intellectual disabilities, and it’s a with, not for,” Marchese said. “We’re not doing these things for them; we’re doing them with them. We play the different sports. We do it with the athletes. It’s just a lot of fun.” By Angela Qian