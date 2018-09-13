ComedySportz to begin practice

Students at a ComedySportz audition workshop on play an improv game. The students showcased their comedic skills to veteran ComedySportz members and learned the rules of some ComedySportz games.

As the ComedySportz team posted its updated team roster on Friday, the team is now preparing to begin practice with the incoming team members. The team will practice every Friday afternoon in room P123. During practice, the team will prepare for matches that will take place in February, March and April.

Piper Dafforn, ComedySportz captain and senior said she is excited to begin developing a strong team dynamic with the new group.

Dafforn said, “I’m super excited to get to know the new members of the team and to start practicing with everyone.”

ComedySportz sponsor Jim Peterson said getting to know new team members will be one of the first priorities of the ComedySportz team’s practices. This is so team members become familiar with one another’s abilities and learn how to play off one another’s skills.

Peterson said, “We got a lot of new members this year and it’s always fun to see what they’re going to bring and what kind of skill set they have. They were really impressive in the audition process, so I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Dafforn said she is confident the team will bond together well.

“I think our balance of experience and new blood will be great for our chemistry as a team,” Dafforn said.