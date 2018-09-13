Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

ComedySportz to begin practice

Students+at+a+ComedySportz+audition+workshop+on+play+an+improv+game.+The+students+showcased+their+comedic+skills+to+veteran+ComedySportz+members+and+learned+the+rules+of+some+ComedySportz+games.+
Students at a ComedySportz audition workshop on play an improv game. The students showcased their comedic skills to veteran ComedySportz members and learned the rules of some ComedySportz games.

Students at a ComedySportz audition workshop on play an improv game. The students showcased their comedic skills to veteran ComedySportz members and learned the rules of some ComedySportz games.

Jessica Konrad

Jessica Konrad

Students at a ComedySportz audition workshop on play an improv game. The students showcased their comedic skills to veteran ComedySportz members and learned the rules of some ComedySportz games.

Jessica Konrad
September 12, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As the ComedySportz team posted its updated team roster on Friday, the team is now preparing to begin practice with the incoming team members. The team will practice every Friday afternoon in room P123. During practice, the team will prepare for matches that will take place in February, March and April.

Piper Dafforn, ComedySportz captain and senior said she is excited to begin developing a strong team dynamic with the new group.

Dafforn said, “I’m super excited to get to know the new members of the team and to start practicing with everyone.”

ComedySportz sponsor Jim Peterson said getting to know new team members will be one of the first priorities of the ComedySportz team’s practices. This is so team members become familiar with one another’s abilities and learn how to play off one another’s skills.

Peterson said, “We got a lot of new members this year and it’s always fun to see what they’re going to bring and what kind of skill set they have. They were really impressive in the audition process, so I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Dafforn said she is confident the team will bond together well.

“I think our balance of experience and new blood will be great for our chemistry as a team,” Dafforn said.

0

Related Posts:

Tags: ,

About the Contributor
Jessica Konrad, Feature Reporter, News Copy Editor
Jessica is a senior and has been writing for the HiLite for the last four years. During her time on staff, she has served as Copy Editor, Beats Editor and Student Section Reporter. In addition to writing, Jessica enjoys singing, dancing and reading. Related Posts:Cultivating an (Agri)culture: Chief Academic Officer Keith Marsh discusses new school...
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.