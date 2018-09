45 CHS Students Named National Merit Semi-finalists

School Resource Officers work to restrict access to open doors before, after school School Resource Officers (SROs) are working to implement new safety measures at CHS by restricting the number of doors open both before and after school. Starting Sept. 4, students and staff can only enter the school through Doors 1, 4,…

Coloring in the lines: Movie “Crazy Rich Asians” to star all-Asian cast, emphasizes importance of representing… As summer ends and school begins, it is never too late to stop by the theater to catch a movie. But what to watch? Among film selections recently, I have noticed an increase of minority representation, whether that be nearly…

Maddie Kosc Maddie Kosc is a sophomore and first year staff member working as a Feature Photographer. Besides HiLite, Maddie is involved in Unified Track, Key Club, Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council, and more. She is looking forward to the next year taking…

Senate to prepare for upcoming blood drive, Homecoming changes According to Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, Senate’s most immediate activity is the fall blood drive, which is coming up on Sept. 13. “One of our goals is to increase the follow through. We usually get about…

Cultivating an (Agri)culture: Chief Academic Officer Keith Marsh discusses new school for agriculture for… Indiana Agriculture and Technology School opened July 30. It has an online course and physical learning at a Monroe County farm targeted towards students in grades 7-12. It’s coursework is eligible for Core 40, Core 40 with Academic Honors and…