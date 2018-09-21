Speech team to have first practice Sept. 27

Speech team sponsor Jacleen Joiner works on her computer in preparation for the first speech team practice of the year on Sept. 27. Joiner has appreciated being the team’s sponsor for the past few years. She said via email, “I enjoy seeing the students’ progress throughout the year. There are students who are hesitant at first and they gain more confidence as the season continues.”

Katelyn Wang, speech team member and sophomore said the first practice of the year will be Sept. 27 at 3:10 p.m. in room E149.

Speech team sponsor Jacleen Joiner said this practice will mainly be for members of the team to determine what event each student will compete in. Wang said typically a student will compete in one to three events per competition and different events include drama, humor, prose, poetry, impromptu and extemp.

Joiner said students will use this first practice as a time to begin the process of selecting pieces for competition, since the first competition of the year will be Oct. 27.

Joiner also said that students will elect leadership positions at the next meeting. By Isabella White