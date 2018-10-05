Your source for CHS news

DECA members to attend role play training sessions during SRT

Senior Sri Majji prepares a drink for a customer in the Carmel Café during SRT. Majji said, "This year, I hope to work hard in DECA so that I can make it to the international competition."

Natalie Khamis
October 11, 2018
DECA members who have signed up to compete in a role play at the district competition scheduled for Jan. 12 will attend training sessions during SRT throughout the month of November.

Aubrie Bradbury, chief operating officer and senior, said DECA wants to renew a focus on increasing the number of role plays that qualify for the state and international competitions. She said the purpose of the training sessions is to help prepare DECA members for their specific role play events.

“Role plays in its entirety has never been a strong suit for Carmel DECA as we have really focused on making sure the papers that compete are strong,” Bradbury said. “This year we have an amazing role play team led by Loraine Lee who will help members, especially those who are not currently taking a business class, practice and prepare for their events.”

Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said she is confident in the abilities of the DECA leadership team to help guide members throughout the season.

“We have such a great leadership team (at CHS),” Cardamon said. “This year we have a great opportunity to improve our role play scores and we are ready to do well during our competitions.” By Natalie Khamis

Natalie Khamis, Beats Editor
Hi everyone! My name is Natalie Khamis and I am a first-year news reporter and beats editor for the Hilite. When I’m not working on Hilite assignments, I’m usually frantically trying to finish my homework, hanging out with my friends or attending Symphony orchestra rehearsal. In my free time, I like to practice my viola, eat, and binge watch Law and Order: SVU and the Chicago TV franchise. On this page, you can read some of my work as a staff member. Happy reading!
