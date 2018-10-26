Kid’s Corner is officially in session and the Halloween party preparations are underway

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Kid’s Corner preschool has started. According to Kimberly Lenzo, the director of Kid’s Corner, “our current theme is colors, numbers, and shapes.” In order to help the preschoolers learn colors, numbers, and shapes, the preschoolers go through different stations that have a fun and engaging activity. An example of these station activities include fishing for refrigerator number magnets using toy fishing poles. Preschoolers are also given snacks of different shapes such as crackers, in order to help them identify the shapes. The students of Advanced Child Development have also been having classes in the preschool room since Oct. 2. Every gold day during blocks 3 and 4, the students have classes alongside the preschoolers. Once they are finished with their classwork, they are encouraged to interact with the preschoolers. The students are currently making book props for children books. Book props are objects that go along with a children’s book, they are meant for kids that need an extra visual to go along with a story.

The Halloween party is coming up soon and preparations are still underway. The party will be held on the day of Halloween. All of the student teachers involved with Kid’s Corner are required to dress up in a Halloween costume. According to Alissa Bandejas, Kid’s Corner student teacher and senior, “It’s my first Halloween party with the kids so I’m excited to dress up. I will be a bee, and I’m also excited to see what the kids will be wearing.” There will be a lot of Halloween themed snacks and activities for the children at the party. By Harini Ravichandran