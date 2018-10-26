Tournament Team Wins State on Oct. 27
October 29, 2018
The men’s cross- country team beat two other top contenders for the IHSAA state title. The final team scores were CHS, 136; Cathedral 146; and Fishers, 150.
Head Coach Colin Altevogt spoke about the season leading up to State, “I think that we were patient throughout the tournament season. We lost Regionals, we lost Semi- State, and we really tried to set ourselves up so that we could run the best race at State. I’m so proud of what we have done today.”
Grant Moon, varsity runner and junior, talked about the remainder of the season, “We have two more weeks of training until the Nike Cross Regionals meet so we’ll stay focused and continue to train as hard as we have all season.”0
